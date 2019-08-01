RSA’s Egan issues cautious welcome to H1 results

The CEO for UK & International is awaiting full year numbers ahead of any celebration as UK COR improves to 94%.

RSA has reported an improved performance for the first half of 2019.

Results published today (1 August) showed that group underwriting performance improved to £181m (excluding exits) compared to £171m in the first six months of 2018.

Group total underwriting profit for H1 2019 was reported as £153m.

COR also improved slightly at 94.3% (H1 2018: 94.7%). As a group, the business appears to be recovering from last year’s shock profit warning.

Fixed?

Focusing on the UK & International operation, CEO Scott Egan, who took the helm earlier this year, hailed the performance but was quick to point out that the full year numbers will offer a more accurate reflection.

“It would be wrong to say it is fixed”, he noted.

The COR for the UK & International for the first half of this year (excluding exits) was 94%. The total COR was 96.1% (H1 2018: 95.3%).

Net written premium reduced to £1.39bn (excluding exits) with total NWP reported as just over £1.41bn (H1 2018: £1.53bn).

Egan stated that the business had done a “good job” in regard to the actions it has taken around rating, underwriting and claims:

“They are on or ahead of plan.”

The CEO explained that he was still targeting a COR of between 96-97% for the full year numbers with a hope it would come in around the lower end.

United Kingdom

Specifically looking at the UK, COR was 96.5%.

“It is a good step forward from where it was in 2018,” Egan noted. “I would love it to be lower but we are working hard on all the different levers.”

Mainly, this means a focus on underwriting actions, rates, and sophistication around pricing and claims savings.

Brokers

He also indicated that progress had been made in terms of repairing regional broker relationships.

RSA had been criticised in recent years for neglecting this part of the distribution chain.

Egan commented: “Regional brokers are very important. New business is up 18% and retention is at 90%.

“There is evidence we are stepping up to the demands. We’re still not where we want to be in the end but it is a promising start.”

Commercial lines has been a problematic area for the business but Egan cautions observers to be clear that not all areas in commercial are “not performing”.

In the UK, commercial lines premiums were down 8% (but up 2% excluding exits). Pricing and underwriting action taken in the period impacted retention and new business.

He lists regional broker and marine as commercial successes:

“We are not declaring victory but actions in areas such as the London Market have been executed well but we will wait until the end of the year to get a better sense.”

Egan also admitted that “there are still parts of the business where we need to get better.”

He previously revealed he was not happy with the organisation’s 2018 UK performance which reported a £106m underwriting loss for the year.

Exits

The UK business is targeting more exits in H2 this year.

The results document detailed: “In 2018, we announced portfolio exits and changes in underwriting appetite for our London Market business. Additional exits included two UK generalist MGA schemes and certain European branch business. This was in response to challenging market conditions as well as our own strategic reassessment. The total net written premium we targeted for exit was c.£250m against a 2017 baseline, of which substantially all has been implemented.

“The underwriting loss from these portfolios was £28m for the period. Net written premiums were £12m. Net earned premiums were higher at £57m reflecting the ongoing run-off of exposures. A further c.£30m of exited premiums are expected to be earned out in H2, with this reducing significantly to c.£10m in 2020.”

Personal lines saw a 12% premium reduction in the UK with the disposal of Oak accounting for four points.

In personal lines, Egan said RSA would be relaunching its direct to consumer personal lines brand More Than in 2020.

In terms of personal motor performance, Egan wants it to scale-up but, as it stands, its size is a benefit to RSA as it means the recalculated discount rate will only hit the provider for around £15m.

He concluded: “There is lots more to do in the second half of the year, we will see what that brings.

“It is exciting but there is no complacency.”

