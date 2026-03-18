CFC launches quality defect endorsement for product recall worldwide

CFC has launched a quality defect endorsement claiming it offers the ‘broadest version’ available worldwide.

The insurer detailed that traditionally product recall policies have needed evidence of bodily injury or third party property damage before a claim can be made.

It highlighted the new endorsement removes that requirement and extends cover to manufacturing errors that result in defects in taste, smell, appearance or finish.

According to the provider, these types of defects frequently lead to costly recalls but have historically fallen outside the protection offered by standard recall insurance.

Qua