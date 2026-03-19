Lloyd’s reveals ‘strong’ underwriting performance and ‘disciplined’ growth in 2025

Lloyd’s has revealed a 4.2% hike in gross written premium to £57.9bn in 2025, and a new five-year strategy, as pre-tax profit broke through the £10bn barrier.

The organisation detailed the premium growth reflected new entrants into the market and expansion by existing syndicates.

Though volume rose 10.3% on a like-for-like basis it was hit by adverse foreign exchange movements with sterling strengthening against the dollar and the soft market drop in pricing.

While the financial cost of catastrophes in 2025 was relatively modest, we remain acutely aware of the greater, human impact and those whose lives have been affected.Patrick Tiernan, Lloyd’s

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