Sodalis buys MGA Amiga Specialty

Sodalis Capital, the recently created investment venture focused on international insurance intermediaries, has snapped up managing general agent Amiga Specialty in a £1.8m deal that sees private equity house BP Marsh exit but keep a stake in the new owner.

London-headquartered Amiga was launched last June by former Nexus US CEO Adam Kembrooke.

BP Marsh was among the backers but has now sold its 39.24% shareholding for £706,250 in cash. The payment could rise depending on Amiga’s performance to the end of 2028 and the purchase includes repayment of a £1.825m loan to Amiga.

Capacity

In November Amiga secured five-year multi-product capacity via the Accelerant Risk Exchange; and in December confirmed new Lloyd’s capacity for its management liability