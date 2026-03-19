Lloyd’s insurer targets SMEs with new cyber launch

Lloyd’s insurer Brit has launched C360, a new cyber product for SMEs which aims to give broker clients access to simple but broad cover.

Brit said C360 will offer policyholders the full policy limit on an any one claim (‘AOC’) basis for an unlimited number of times during the policy period.

In addition, it provides cover for events involving data theft, disruption to business operations and impacts from outages at critical service providers. This includes support for security breaches, with access to Brit’s 24/7 emergency hotline and suite of forensics and data restoration services, with zero retention.

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Jon Sullivan