ANV buys Blink Intermediary Solutions owner

Recently formed ANV Group, owner of Arc Legal, Collegiate, Qualis and Abacus, has signed up to buy Blink Intermediary Solutions owner Iris Insurance Brokers.

The managing general agents were part of a portfolio spun out of AmTrust in a move announced in September that completed in December.

AmTrust partnered with funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance to create ANV and kept an equity stake.

As part of last year’s transaction, AmTrust and ANV started a 10-year capacity agreement through which AmTrust stayed the underwriter for the existing books of business offered through the suite of MGAs which spanned the UK, US and Continental Europe. Adam