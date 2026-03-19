Granite launches 25+ vehicle taxi fleet product

Granite Underwriting has launched a 25+ vehicle taxi fleet product, covering private hire and public hire vehicles.

It includes those written on confirmed claims experience, book and bonus and new ventures.

The product also caters to non-standard and complex risks, including drivers with multiple motoring convictions, previous claims history and high-risk postcodes.

We’ve built our reputation on designing tailored solutions for complex risks, and our in-house claims team means we can support taxi fleet operators from policy inception through to claims settlement.Alistair Rose, Granite

Optional long-term