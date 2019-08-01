Broker Expo 2019: Q&A with speaker Ashley Rogoff

Rogoff, managing director of Ashley Page, discusses cyber in the lead-up to 7 November.

Cyber

Rogoff suggested that it can still be hard to ensure SMEs appreciate the importance of cyber.

He said: “It’s still difficult to persuade SME firms that they have a potential problem. They don’t see themselves as having a problem, but once they’ve been hit, they’re aware of it.

Often, they close the stable door once the horse has bolted. There is more of an understanding of the risk now but it’s still very lightweight.”

He explained: “Either they believe they’re not exposed at all, because they’ve got no website, which doesn’t stop a problem arising, or they believe they’re not selling on the web, so they don’t have a problem. There’s a lot of issues for which they believe there is no risk to insure and I often get that when I go and see clients.

“You have to educate them on what those risks are and identify how those risks can be insured so that they’re not exposed. Even manufacturing businesses that have computer technology can be brought down by cyber exposure risks.”

Do you think it’s the job of the broker to show the value of cyber?

Sure, you have to explain what the risk is and what the solution is. It doesn’t matter how sophisticated your system is, or how protected it is, people can get in.

We’ve had clients with six figure claims and we’ve had clients with almost a seven figure claim. One law firm had a ransomware attack – their system was brought down and they couldn’t do any work. It was an immigration firm, so they had to bring the data commissioner and so on.

It’s a question of money to get data released. You’ve got to get forensics in – and it’s going to get worse. It’s not going to get better because we’re all dependent on computers.

How do you teach employees to learn to protect themselves when it comes to cyber?

That’s another issue. It’s all very well talking to the managing director, but if you’ve got a number of staff that are using their own computers, they can import viruses and they can import malware. It’s not difficult to open up an email and accidentally introduce some malware into your system and not even realise that you have.

