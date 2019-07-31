IPT haul smashes records to hit £6.3bn in 2018/19

Government pulls in highest ever income from the "golden goose" tax which has more than doubled since the year 2013/14.

The government collected £6.3bn of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) in the year ending 30 June 2019 according to figures from accountancy firm, UHY Hacker Young.

The organisation calculated that this was a 7% rise on the year before.

Hacker Young also stated that IPT receipts have more than doubled since £3bn was gathered in 2013/14 year.

Richard Lloyd-Warne, partner at UHY Hacker Young, commented: “IPT is becoming the Treasury’s golden goose providing a quick and easy way to raise money.”

“Businesses and consumers alike who take out insurance policies unavoidably have to pay IPT.”

Customers and the insurance sector saw IPT double in just two years after the tax was raised in consecutive budgets. The hikes led to the Association of British Insurers to describe IPT as “the mother of all stealth taxes”.

Lloyd-Warne continued: “With businesses facing an increasingly sophisticated range of threats which have to be insured against, this tax looks particularly punitive. The risk of data leaks and cyber-attacks for example has surged in recent years and more new threats are likely to spring up in the future.

“Many businesses will also have to ensure their employees are covered by policies such as liability insurance and professional indemnity.”

He concluded: “It could be argued that the Government should concentrate taxation on areas that they want to discourage rather than creating a disincentive for people buying insurance.”

History

In the previous year (ending 31 March 2018) the government raised £6bn through the tax , a 22% increase from the year before (£4.88bn) during that year the rate was increased to 12%.

Since this rise there have been multiple calls for the government to reform IPT , the government launched a call for evidence on the operation of the tax in June.

