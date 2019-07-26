The Insurance Age Podcast: 26 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.
Editor Siân Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham discuss the top stories for the week commencing 22 July.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top stories were:
1. Ex-Ardonagh deputy CEO Deakin: I need a break from big deals
2. NED salaries in the insurance sector revealed
3. CEO for Cobra Network revealed
4. XL Catlin v Orbit Underwriting case settled
5. MoJ defends discount rate decision
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 26 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ex-Ardonagh deputy CEO Janice Deakin: "I need a break from big deals"
- Acturis takes trio of brokers from Open GI
- Australia’s PCS Insurance buys Paragon outright for £42m
- Mason Owen buys Business Insurance Services
- XL Catlin v Orbit Underwriting court case settled
- InsurTech Futures: Aviva-backed Neos sells 75,000 smart cameras
- CII launches brokers construction guide amid sector capacity issues