InsurTech Futures: Aviva-backed Neos sells 75,000 smart cameras

Home insurance provider will soon be targeting brokers too.

Neos has announced total UK sales of 75,000 for its indoor security SmartCam product.

The home insurance provider claims the SmartCam offers the features of high-quality competitors at a lower price point.

The SmartCam features live HD streaming, night vision and 8x digital zoom. Motion and sound detection is also linked to in-app alerts for customers.

Neos launched its SmartCam at the beginning of the year, and is aiming to reach 150,000 units sold by the end of 2019.

Backing

Aviva announced that it would take a majority stake in Neos in November 2018.

The insurer began its involvement with Neos in May 2017, using capital venture fund Aviva Ventures to invest in the provider.

The investment forms part of Aviva’s strategy to greater utilise smart technology with customers.

Neos also counts footballer Gary Lineker as one of its early investors.

Future

In March 2019, Neos chief executive officer Matt Poll told Insurance Age that the company is working with Aviva to launch a broker solution for the home insurance market.

A rollout schedule is yet to be confirmed, but Neos is aiming to test the offering with a few selected brokers by the end of the year.

“We’re conscious that broker distribution could be quite powerful for us,” Poll said at the time.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.