The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.
News editor, Ida Axling, and editor, Siân Barton, dissect the most read stories for the week commencing 17 June 2019.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top stories are:
- GRP owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
- Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance goes into run-off
- Three directors out as Policy Expert buys loss-making Sure Thing!
- PIB’s £50m spending on brokers in 2018 revealed
- Hiscox creates cyber exposure calculator
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off
- GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
- Tokio Marine Kiln: Figures revealed following closure of UK arm
- Waite-led Premium Credit takes Howells from Close Brothers and Thomas from RSA
- Adrian Brown becomes NED at SSP
- FCA strengthens position on dual pricing
- Broker MP backs Boris Johnson
Back to Top