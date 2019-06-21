Insurance Age

The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.

News editor, Ida Axling, and editor, Siân Barton, dissect the most read stories for the week commencing 17 June 2019.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top stories are:

  1. GRP owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
  2. Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance goes into run-off
  3. Three directors out as Policy Expert buys loss-making Sure Thing!
  4. PIB’s £50m spending on brokers in 2018 revealed
  5. Hiscox creates cyber exposure calculator

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off
  2. GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
  3. Tokio Marine Kiln: Figures revealed following closure of UK arm
  4. Waite-led Premium Credit takes Howells from Close Brothers and Thomas from RSA
  5. Adrian Brown becomes NED at SSP
  6. FCA strengthens position on dual pricing
  7. Broker MP backs Boris Johnson

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: