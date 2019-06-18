Insurers could face fines for £4bn dual pricing "rip off"

The government is set to give the Competition & Markets Authority power to bypass the courts and fine firms that exploit loyalty.

The government is consulting on measures to tackle the loyalty penalty and combat dual pricing which could see companies fined by the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) if they are found to be breaking the rules.

The proposals would enable the CMA to issue fines without going through the courts – something it is currently required to do.

In a letter to the CMA, Business Secretary Greg Clark reiterated that the loyalty penalty amounted to £4bn across five sectors each year.

Fair?

He commented: “We are committed to ensuring consumers are not unfairly targeted and penalised for their loyalty and that they can access quality products and services for a price that is competitive and fair.”

The letter detailed the following:

Auto-renewal should generally be on an ‘opt-in’ basis upfront, and include a clear and prominent option without auto-renewal in most markets

Auto-renewal onto a fresh fixed term should not generally be used

Customers must be sufficiently informed about the renewal and any price changes (through sufficient notifications) in good time

Switching should generally be managed by the gaining supplier so that customers do not have to contact their existing supplier if they want to move.

In addition, the government announced that it will legislate to give regulators, such as Ofcom and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), new powers to stop loyal customers being taken advantage of if their existing powers are insufficient.

The Consumer White Paper consultation follows a super complaint, made in September 2018, by charity Citizens’ Advice, which highlighted problems in a number of business areas and castigated the insurance sector for the practice of dual pricing.

The FCA followed this up with its own study into pricing in the home and motor markets which it launched in October 2018.

In December last year the CMA responded to the complaint with a series of proposals which suggested the FCA should consider pricing intervention.

Overpayment

According to Citizens Advice research, customers who stayed loyal to their mobile and broadband providers, or to those providing financial services like savings, mortgages and insurance, were paying as much as £1,000 a year more than serial switchers – a total £4bn overpayment across these sectors.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “For far too long, many big companies have been getting away with harmful trading practices which lead to poor services and confusion among customers who have parted with their hard-earned cash.”

At the same time, Clark’s letter also detailed that the government has committed to launching a Vulnerable Consumer Challenge “to stimulate the development and deployment of innovative data-driven technologies that improve outcomes for vulnerable consumers, and ensure that the benefits of modern, data driven markets do not leave any consumer behind”.

In addition, proposals to regulate aggregators also resurfaced.

The industry has already taken some action with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) teaming up in May 2018 to launch a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points to tackle market issues that lead to excessive differences between new customer and renewal premiums.

May concluded: “It is high time this came to an end and today we are confirming our intention to give much stronger powers to the CMA, to strengthen the sanctions available and to give customers the protection they deserve against firms who want to rip them off.”

