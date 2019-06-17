Cyber and HNW: What do brokers need to know?
Sign up to our webinar, which takes place on 18 June, to learn how cyber issues impact on wealthy customers and find out from the experts what brokers need to do to assist their clients.
Join Insurance Age and Oak Underwriting for an exclusive webinar which explores the cyber issues affecting high net worth clients.
The discussion will outline what the cyber risks are and look at what products are out there for HNW clients. Sign-up now to ensure you don’t miss this essential debate.
The panel experts will also debate if these clients require a standalone policy or if an add-on can cover their needs. In addition the debate will go over what brokers must be doing to protect customers and the advice they need to share to help HNW clients to protect themselves from a cyber breach.
The session, which begins at 11am om 18 June, is hosted by Insurance Age content director, Jonathan Swift. Panellists include:
- Mark Peters
Head of Oak Underwriting
- Richard Hodson
Director
UK Global Group
- Mickey Attia MCMI Dip CII
Strategic Development and Collaboration Leader
Das UK Strategy
- Giles Greenfield
CEO of Markham Special Risks
Insurance Specialists in Kidnap & Ransom and Travel
Register today to ensure you don’t miss it.
