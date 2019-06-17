Insurance Age

Cyber and HNW: What do brokers need to know?

Cyber crime
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Sign up to our webinar, which takes place on 18 June, to learn how cyber issues impact on wealthy customers and find out from the experts what brokers need to do to assist their clients.

Join Insurance Age and Oak Underwriting for an exclusive webinar which explores the cyber issues affecting high net worth clients. 

The discussion will outline what the cyber risks are and look at what products are out there for HNW clients. Sign-up now to ensure you don’t miss this essential debate.

The panel experts will also debate if these clients require a standalone policy or if an add-on can cover their needs. In addition the debate will go over what brokers must be doing to protect customers and the advice they need to share to help HNW clients to protect themselves from a cyber breach. 

The session, which begins at 11am om 18 June, is hosted by Insurance Age content director, Jonathan Swift. Panellists include:

  • Mark Peters
    Head of Oak Underwriting
  • Richard Hodson 
    Director
    UK Global Group
  • Mickey Attia MCMI Dip CII 
    Strategic Development and Collaboration Leader
    Das UK Strategy
  • Giles Greenfield
    CEO of Markham Special Risks
    Insurance Specialists in Kidnap & Ransom and Travel

Register today to ensure you don’t miss it.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
  2. Three directors out as Policy Expert buys loss-making Sure Thing!
  3. Elite proposes solvency scheme to avoid liquidation
  4. Markel launches tech sector proposition
  5. Momentum Broker Solutions unveils 2018 results
  6. Hiscox creates Cyber Exposure Calculator
  7. Motor market records best year since 1985 ahead of troubled future, says EY

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: