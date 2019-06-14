Quizzical questions: 14 June 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
IFB launches counter fraud database
Brokers call on HMRC to reform IPT
InsurTech Futures: Insurance heavyweights strengthen backing of InsurTech Inzura
Unrated Gefion reports losses in 2018
