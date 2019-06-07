Broker claim service “to improve” from Allianz after Bristol closure

Claims chief, Graham Gibson, insists that the closure and job cuts mainly affect personal lines as engineering and tech clients will see service improve.

Allianz has assured brokers that they will see an improvement in claims service for their clients despite the proposed closure of its Bristol claims operation.

The announcement yesterday (6 June) warned that 128 roles were at risk of redundancy amid the office closure. Claims will be operated from centres in Birmingham and Milton Keynes.

The provider also revealed a plan to develop its claims structure with a review of the overall service to make sure it is “fit for the future” and is the right size, shape and has the right skills and technologies in suitable locations.

Chief claims officer, Graham Gibson, commented: “Brokers will see no changes at all to claims service.”

He explained that the closure mostly affected personal lines.

“It is a run-off team and it is almost entirely personal lines and mostly personal injury.”

Gibson insisted that these changes, resulting from the joint venture with LV, would have no impact on the broker space.

Engineering

However, he admitted some engineering and tech business would be affected “as we are automating the process”.

But, he argued that service would be better due to the developments which, he detailed, include streamlining, ensuring the right staff are in the right place and realignment of digital assets.

The changes will see the claims head count at Allianz reduce from 950 by about 70 people in total once redeployment is taken into account.

“The reason we have done it now is to give the two centres in Birmingham and Milton Keynes scale. That protects us for the future. Ultimately we’ve gone from four centres to two and we’ve made them bigger and given them strength.”

Allianz also recently announced the closure of its Woking and Luton branches affecting commercial teams. However Gibson stated that the claims closure was totally separate to these actions with those branch closures caused by local markets.

Gibson stated that “yesterday was a tough day for everyone” and thanked staff for their professionalism.

