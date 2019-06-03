Lamp enters liquidation following Supreme Court decision

The Official Receiver has appointed Grant Thornton's Gibraltar office to manage the liquidation.

Lamp Insurance’s liquidation application was accepted by the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on 31 May.

The court has appointed an Official Receiver as liquidator of the company.

In turn, the Official Receiver has enlisted the services of Grant Thornton Limited’s Gibraltar office to “advise and assist on matters relating to the operation and conduct of the liquidation”.

It was first reported that Lamp was in trouble in May with the business being declared insolvent and unable to pay claims.

Policyholders

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) had previously explained that although existing policies are still valid, Lamp was unable to pay any claims due to its insolvency.

A statement on the Lamp website advised the Grant Thornton would be in touch with policyholders in due course.

The GFSC advised customers to begin seeking alternative cover: “Policyholders should contact their broker, solicitor or other intermediary in the first instance as it may be considered prudent to replace the cover”.

Following the decision by the Supreme Court, Lamp’s website has now been updated by the GFSC. It explains that Grant Thornton will be writing to Lamp customers with further information on the liquidation “in due course”.

Consequences

Now4cover, which used Lamp, issued a statement to its customers on 24 May. The MGA stated that it had only become aware of the problems at Lamp days before the application for liquidation.

The statement from Michael Muzio, CEO at Now4cover, doubted that enough funds would be collected by the Official Receiver to cover existing policies: “It is likely that the amount recovered will not be sufficient to meet the amount due to policyholders in outstanding claims and premium refunds”.

The Gravesend-based firm pointed customers towards the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, saying that it would support any applications made through the scheme.

On May 20 the FSCS stated: “FSCS is aware of the situation and will be working with the appointed Liquidator to protect eligible UK policyholders.”

Now4cover is also in the process of finding a replacement for Lamp. It said it has entered discussions with multiple insurance providers, but has also acknowledged that customers may move elsewhere.

Decline

Lamp’s application for liquidation was made over a fortnight ago (16 May), with the Gibraltar-based firm stating that efforts to raise more investment had failed.

The company’s statement read at the time: “Regrettably, negotiations have failed to secure appropriate funding and the directors of the Company concluded that they had no option other than to submit an Application to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar for the Company to be placed into liquidation”.

The liquidation reignited the debate about the use of unrated and foreign domiciled insurers following the closure of a number of Gibraltarian providers in recent years.

