Mactavish chases “ultimate failure” £30m British Steel claim

Mactavish pursues Zurich, Liberty and other insurers but praises brokers involved in the case as insolvency places providers at risk of damages claim.

Mactavish has revealed it is representing British Steel in a disputed £30m insurance claim with Zurich Insurance and other providers including Liberty.

British Steel went into insolvency today (22 May), putting 5,000 jobs at risk.

According to Bruce Hepburn, Mactavish CEO, the insolvency of British Steel means that, if it is found that the insurers should have paid the £30m claim, they could be at risk of an additional damages claim from the manufacturer.

“This is one of the worse cases we have ever done,” he detailed.

“It is the ultimate failure of commercial insurance.”

Earlier today it was reported widely that British Steel had asked for a £30m bailout in order to stay afloat.

Investigation

The claim was originally made two years ago. After it was rejected, Mactavish investigated and found what it described as “major deficiencies” with the original investigation.

Mactavish stated that it believes strongly the insurers should settle the claim in full following its consultation with technical specialists, forensic accountants and insurance lawyers.

Hepburn commented: “From our review, we feel that Zurich and Liberty’s investigation was incomplete and wrong. It did not interview many of the relevant staff or even identify the blast furnace blowout as the key cause of the claim, which we believe categorically establishes cover under the terms and conditions of the policy.

“Given British Steel’s current situation, settlement of this claim would have made a major contribution to securing the survival of this British institution that had finally been returned to profitability as a viable producer of high-end steel products.”

Hepburn detailed that Mactavish presented its findings to the providers in February this year and said it was “ludicrous” that it was yet to receive a response.

Despite this, he praised the broker involved in the case. He declined to name the national broker involved.

“The broker is doing all they can but has been let down by the insurers,” he argued.

He continued: “This claim should really have been settled long before administration was looming, but given the current urgency, the CEOs of both Zurich and Liberty should be overseeing this claim personally to ensure they provide an answer to British Steel’s revised claim immediately.”

It is believed British Steel was paying around £5m a year for its insurance premium.

British Steel is also seeking further damages from the insurers to compensate for their slow response and incomplete investigation of the claim. Further action of this nature used to be precluded by law but regulations recently changed so British Steel is eligible to pursue a damages claim.

Furnace

The original insurance claim was submitted following an incident in June 2017 which damaged a blast furnace at its Scunthorpe premises, requiring it to be shut down for safety reasons.

Mactavish detailed that it was several weeks before operations could be restarted. The insurers’ investigation of the incident lasted for nine months and they rejected the claim in May 2018.

British Steel then hired Mactavish to review the investigation.

Hepburn added: “They have been investigating for the best part of two years and have had the latest data pack addressing their questions for over two months now. This is more than long enough and in the circumstances this delay could prove to be the decisive factor in forcing British Steel under.”

Insurers

A spokesperson for Liberty Specialty Markets said: “We are working closely with British Steel to review a property claim in the light of further information recently provided by management. We look forward to resolving this matter promptly.”

A Zurich spokesperson commented: “We are currently in the process of working with British Steel to progress a complex property claim. We are reviewing all the evidence related to this claim, including additional information that has only recently been provided, and remain focused on resolving it as quickly as possible.”

