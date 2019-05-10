Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five news stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
Siân Barton and Aara Syed discuss the most popular stories on Insurance Age this week.

The Insurance Age editor and reporter explore the top five most read stories over the last working week.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week starting 6 May 2019:

  1. Gallagher and Ardonagh return to court as closing statements begin
  2. Aston Lark closing in on new investment
  3. Mark Cliff exits Brightside
  4. Broking Success: Kevin Nicol, managing director of GS Group
  5. RSA develops five industry practices within Global Risk Solutions

