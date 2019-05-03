Quizzical questions: 3 May 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical news quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The insurer is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the business.
Survey by ABI revealed premiums dropped for the fourth quarter in a row.
Catlin is working with deputy CEO Paul Brand and the business starts with $1.8bn of capital.
Broker Expo 2019 is going to be the largest ever.
Provider says feature allows brokers to get questions answered more quickly.
More on Insurer
POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING
Most read
- Allianz puts 97 roles at risk of redundancy amid branch closures
- Axa threatens 125 claims roles
- McGinn details Allianz commercial redundancies
- RSA hires personal lines MD in management reshuffle
- Stephen Catlin strikes out with fresh insurer
- Profile: Scott Egan, UK and international CEO of RSA
- Lloyd’s reveals strategy change