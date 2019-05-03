Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 3 May 2019

quiz2
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical news quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The insurer is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the business.

Survey by ABI revealed premiums dropped for the fourth quarter in a row.

Catlin is working with deputy CEO Paul Brand and the business starts with $1.8bn of capital.

Broker Expo 2019 is going to be the largest ever.

Provider says feature allows brokers to get questions answered more quickly.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING

Most read

  1. Allianz puts 97 roles at risk of redundancy amid branch closures
  2. Axa threatens 125 claims roles
  3. McGinn details Allianz commercial redundancies
  4. RSA hires personal lines MD in management reshuffle
  5. Stephen Catlin strikes out with fresh insurer
  6. Profile: Scott Egan, UK and international CEO of RSA
  7. Lloyd’s reveals strategy change

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: