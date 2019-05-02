McGinn details Allianz commercial redundancies

The business has proposed to close two branches and make 97 people redundant.

The 97 redundancies proposed by Allianz as it looks to close its Woking and Luton branches will be commercial roles.

Simon McGinn, Allianz general manager, commercial & personal, confirmed that the job cuts would hit commercial staff only.

He detailed: “The roles at risk are those you’d expect in a Commercial branch. They are mainly underwriters but there are also distribution and operational roles.

“We fully expect many of them to agree to relocate to other branch offices nearby.”

McGinn also reiterated his message that Allianz is committed to the UK broker market.

Asked how the provider would ensure consistent service for brokers using the Woking and Luton sites he commented: “There will be a detailed on-boarding plan and we will make this as seamless as possible if the proposal goes ahead. This is by no means a change in our strategy and we remain committed to local trading with local knowledge.

“Maintaining our strong broker relationships is a top priority and we believe these proposals will enable us to build a stronger proposition for them and their clients.”

In the announcement yesterday (1 May), Allianz stated that the key reasons driving the changes were local market dynamics and the need to evolve in a competitive environment.

On Woking and Luton McGinn noted: “We have carried out extensive analysis of the business at our branch offices, with the objectives of handling accounts from the closest branch as we believe operating in established markets is key.

“From time to time we need to make changes driven by the need to compete efficiently and deliver a sustainable service to customers and brokers. The exercise of repatriating ‘out of area’ business to the broker’s local branch will mean that more brokers are being serviced locally.”

Last year Allianz and LV both revealed there would be some redundancies arising from their joint venture deal.

However, according to McGinn, this round of job losses is not related to the merger.

He explained: “The proposed changes are not driven by the LV deal. However, our capacity planning does take into account the volumes of commercial business transferring in from LV.”

As stated, the provider expects that some staff will fill around 75 roles it plans to relocate elsewhere in the business.

“Whilst there are people at risk of redundancy, we have at least 75 roles which will be based out of other locations. We hope to retain as many of our impacted employees as possible, giving them first preference for any roles,” McGinn explained.

“Our proposals will ensure that we have the right level of people and expertise in the right place to service our customers in the short and long term.”

