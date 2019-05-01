Lloyd’s reveals strategy change

The aim is to simplify access to the global insurance market and reduce the costs of doing business at Lloyd’s.

Lloyd’s today unveiled a fresh strategy with a number of initiatives designed to transform the market.

According to Lloyd’s the proposals are focused on delivering higher quality risk protection for the market’s customers. They also offer ways to simplify access to the global insurance market, together with lowering costs of doing business at Lloyd’s.

The publication of this strategy marks the next phase of wide-ranging consultation and blueprint development involving Lloyd’s unique ecosystem of market participants, customers and other stakeholders.

Work will begin on building and delivering prototypes from October 2019, with some operational in early 2020.

John Neal, Lloyd’s CEO said: “Lloyd’s unique attributes – the ability to access unparalleled underwriting expertise, financial security and market access all in one place – are more relevant today than ever.

“However, a dynamic risk environment combined with rapid advancements in technology have fundamentally changed the world. Lloyd’s is changing too, driven by a desire to provide the best (re)insurance products and services available anywhere.”

Spirit

He continued: “We will succeed by harnessing the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that is at the heart of Lloyd’s.

“Together we have a tremendous opportunity to reimagine Lloyd’s and build a marketplace that is future focused, highly responsive to the changing and diverse needs of our global customers, with a culture of inclusivity and innovation.”

The move follows a number of years of poor performance at the organisation which most recently posted an operating loss of £1.0bn for 2018. In 2017 losses hit £2.0bn.

The culture of Lloyd’s also found itself in the spotlight following a Bloomberg report into sexual harassment at the organisation – a move that forced it to rush through a plan to combat sexism at the insurance market.

Six key changes were outlined in The Future at Lloyd’s manifesto:

A platform for complex risk that makes doing business easier and enables efficient digital placement of the most difficult-to-cover risks.

Lloyd’s Risk Exchange through which less complex risks can be placed in minutes at a fraction of today’s costs.

Flexible capital that can simply and effectively access a diverse set of insurance risks on the Lloyd’s platform.

A Syndicate-in-a-Box, which offers a streamlined opportunity for innovators to bring new products and business into the market.

A next generation claims service that improves customer experience and increases trust in the market by speeding up claims payments.

An ecosystem of services that helps all market participants develop new business and provide outstanding service to their customers.

Forefront

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s, added: “Throughout its history Lloyd’s has always sought to reinvent itself by remaining at the forefront of insurance innovation.

“The proposals we have announced today represent the culmination of months of engagement with stakeholders across the market and around the world. I believe they will set Lloyd’s up for success for the years to come.”

