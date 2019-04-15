Arch buys Obelisk Underwriting

The business is to become part of the Arch UK Regional Division and follows its deal to buy Axiom Underwriting earlier this month.

Arch Insurance (UK), part of Arch Insurance International, has completed the acquisition of Obelisk Underwriting, a specialist underwriting agency.

The acquired business, which Arch stated generated approximately £5m of gross written premium in 2018, will become part of the recently formed Arch UK Regional Division, which is focused on commercial property, casualty, motor, professional liability, personal accident and travel.

Additional employees will also join Arch as a result of the transaction.

The move follows Arch’s acquisition of Axiom Underwriting which took place on 1 April.

Arch also bought Ardonagh Group’s commercial MGA businesses last November in a deal worth £31m.

The Obelisk agreement adds two further UK regional offices and another specialist underwriting team to the expanding division.

Distribution

Arch Insurance International detailed in a statement that it is committed to growing its regional UK presence and delivering underwriting expertise and a strong customer value proposition through the expanded retail distribution network.

Steve Bashford, chief executive officer of the Arch UK Regional Division, commented: “Obelisk has been known to us through close association with Axiom and we are pleased to welcome the team into the UK Regional Division at Arch.

“Operating from existing locations in Leicester and Sheffield, the team will continue to deliver a comprehensive range of property and liability products to their existing brokers while introducing a number of new specialist lines including professional indemnity, cyber, personal accident and terrorism.”

Perry Askew, director of the Obelisk team, added: “Arch’s investment plans in the e-commerce environment plus its commitment to providing experienced and empowered underwriters in the regions makes this a perfect home for the team.”

