ERS sale dead as investor decides to stick with the motor insurer

Private equity owner Aquiline has completed a strategic review of the business.

Motor provider ERS has revealed that its major shareholder, Aquiline, has decided not to sell the organisation following a strategic review.

Aquiline has committed to continuing to invest in the company.

It was revealed in September last year that Aquiline was considering selling ERS.

ERS CEO Ian Parker said, “I’m really pleased that Aquiline has decided to hold onto ERS. It means we continue to have an owner that believes in our plan. They believe in our motor only, broker strategy.

“They believe in writing for profit, not volume. And they believe in the ERS team. Aquiline and the team believe that ERS represents a growth opportunity with efforts focused on building book value, increasing earnings and returns and we look forward to driving that together”.

Growth

According to a statement the decision to retain ERS also sees Aquiline enter a new investment period shifting its focus to business development with the aim of achieving organic and inorganic growth.

The statement detailed that this builds upon what ERS has achieved already under Aquiline, and looks to exploit market opportunities using the strength of ERS’ operational infrastructure and market franchise.

Aquiline invested in ERS in 2013.

ERS delivered a profit of £5.6m for the first half of 2018, compared to a £13m loss in the first six months of last year. Its combined operating ratio improved to 96.6% (H1 2017: 107.6%) and, at the time, the insurer stated that this had been driven by investment in the business.

