Brokers and FSCS step in for Qudos customers following unrated insurer's collapse

The FSCS named Adrian Flux and Tobell Insurance Services as it detailed the transfer of 165,000 policies from the bust Danish provider.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed that it has worked with a number of brokers to transfer around 165,000 Qudos motor and pet insurance policies to new providers.

The regulatory body detailed that, since the collapse of the Denmark-based insurance company in December 2018, FSCS has been working to secure alternative insurance cover for these motor, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) and pet insurance policyholders.

FSCS has been working with brokers Tobell Insurance Services, Adrian Flux Insurance Services Group, Trent-Services (Administration), the Qudos insolvency practitioner and the Danish Guarantee Fund.

Policies

More than 117,000 affected eligible warranty and GAP policyholders will have received a replacement policy from Tobell or Car Care Plan Ltd (CCP) that matches the level of cover provided by their Qudos policy and ensures uninterrupted cover for their vehicle.

Just over 45,000 affected eligible motor and motor add-on policyholders will have received a replacement policy from Adrian Flux Insurance Services Group. The new insurer is Trinity-Lane Insurance Company.

The unrated provider was declared bankrupt in September last year and the liquidator wrote to UK customers in January to inform them of next steps.

The FSCS also explained that it has also been working with Trent-Services (Administration) to replace just over 900 eligible pet insurance policies where a return of premium is due. The new insurer is ETU Forsikring A/S, based in Denmark. Affected policyholders will have received a letter and documents from Trent-Services (Administration) Ltd outlining the details of the replacement of their policies.

Result

Jimmy Barber, FSCS chief operating officer, said: “This is good news for many thousands of Qudos customers. They do not need to worry about not having insurance in place as we have secured continuity of cover for them.

“We have worked closely with the insolvency practitioner, the Danish Guarantee Fund and the Danish FSA to protect those affected. This is the best result possible for these customers.”

Qudos provided a range of insurance policies to the UK retail and commercial market covering motor insurance, GAP insurance, pet insurance, warranty insurance, accident, sickness and unemployment insurance.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.