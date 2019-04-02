GRP-owned EPUL reveals unorthodox property risks product

The commercial property MGA said the package of covers includes liabilities involved with irregular construction or unusual occupations.

GRP-owned European Property Underwriting Limited (EPUL) has launched Solutions, a package of covers specially designed to respond to the challenges that brokers experience when trying to provide cover for unusual property owner liabilities.

Solutions is targeted at liabilities involved with irregular construction or unusual occupations and enquiries involving industrial, retail, office, residential or empty properties are all applicable.

The package includes core material damage and loss of rent and liability, but equipment breakdown, legal expenses and cyber covers are available for an additional cost.

Terrorism

Optional covers are also on offer, possibilities include Pool Re or Lloyd’s terrorism, employers’ and environmental liability and loss recovery insurance alongside engineering inspection support.

Brokers are able to disclose risks and receive a quote through EPUL’s online portal or through email correspondence.

Capacity is provided by a panel of A rated insurers covering risks located throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Managing director of EPUL, Andrew Whittaker stated: “Brokers with unusual property risks are finding it increasingly difficult to place these within their traditional markets.

“We have leveraged our property underwriting expertise to provide a placement solution for these more difficult risks, whilst the additional embedded covers will provide brokers with a client proposition that differentiates them from their competitors.”

Portfolio

Prior to Solutions EPUL’s products examined the more traditional property investors market yet now it should be able to serve a broader scope of property owner liability.

The MGA also broadened its portfolio last month when it added non-damage business interruption cover to its terrorism policy.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.