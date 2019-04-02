Nexus snaps up Capital Risks MGA

MGA reveals it has also raised £16m to continue to make more acquisitions.

Specialty managing general agent (MGA) Nexus Group has announced the takeover of Capital Risks MGA (CRML), a London based warranty and indemnity MGA.

CRML was launched in August 2017 to offer transaction liability insurance for SMEs. It was founded by Nathan Sewell and Jason Edwards.

Nexus said the acquisition will improve its financial and professional (FinPro) policy opportunities.

The CRML underwriting team featuring underwriting director Angus Ogg and associate underwriter and lawyer Richard Mills will continue with the business and move to Nexus’ London headquarters.

Meanwhile Sewell will stay on the CRML board as a non-executive director.

Once the deal closes the business will be rebranded to Nexus Transactional Risks. Nexus group CEO Colin Thompson and other directors from the firm will become directors on the CRML board.

Acquisitions

CRML is Nexus’ 15th transaction and the MGA explained that it has also raised £16m to continue to make more acquisitions.

This includes a £2m revolving credit provision from venture capital provider B.P. Marsh & Partners, which holds 18.5% of shares in Nexus, and the remaining £14m came from undisclosed sources.

Clearwater International advised Nexus through the capital raising exercise.

Thompson commented: “This is an excellent opportunity for Nexus to further diversify into a growing product area with traditionally high barriers to entry through the acquisition of an MGA with highly attractive underwriting margins.

“Focussing on small and medium sized deals, CRML is a complementary fit with our existing FinPro book.”

Opportunities

Underwriting director of CRML, Angus Ogg said: “We are delighted with the acquisition by Nexus which will bring new opportunities to CRML and will increase our scope in terms of capacity and geography.”

This acquisition follows a year of purchases by Nexus including the deal to buy Hiscox Global Flying.

The MGA also recently merged its broking activities into one entity and purchased credit broker, Credit & Business Finance (CBF).

