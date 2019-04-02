Insurance Age

ERS creates claims team for prestige vehicles

Black car
0 Comments

Service will provide brokers with access to prestige experts every step of the way.

Specialist motor insurer ERS has launched a dedicated claims team for prestige vehicles.

The insurer said the team will be experts on high-end cars and will be based out of its offices in Swansea, working with the firm’s specialist underwriters.

According to ERS, the service will give brokers access to prestige experts, with a single point of contact for the entire claims process.

It added that it has also reduced its guaranteed response times by two thirds with the aim to provide brokers with a more efficient service.

The insurer has also added to its list of approved vehicle repairers across the country and asserted that if a customer has a preferred garage outside of the ERS network, it can then work with these repairers.

Process
Annie Ward, ERS prestige product manager, commented: “We want to be sure that we are there for our customers in their time of need to guide them through the process.

“This investment will ensure continuity of service and, critically, make sure that customers’ prized vehicles are repaired to the highest standard and returned to their rightful owners as quickly as possible.”

In April last year ERS updated its classic car product and last June it launched a specialist motor breakdown cover offered exclusively through brokers.

