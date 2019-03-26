First Central Insurance & Technology takes CEO from Hastings

Firm denies immediate plans to list as former Hastings MD Michael Lee joins the business.

Michael Lee has joined First Central Insurance & Technology Group as group CEO.

Previously Lee was managing director for Hastings Insurance and part of the executive team that completed the listing of Hastings Insurance on the London Stock Exchange.

Despite Lee’s experience First Central stated it has no immediate plans to list on the London Stock Exchange.

He replaces Simon Walker, who, according to First Central, left the business at the beginning of the year to pursue other opportunities. Walker spent a year as CEO after being promoted in January 2018.

Lee, who is a chartered insurer, spent almost a decade at Provident Insurance, before co-founding Southern Rock Holdings in Gibraltar prior to joining Hastings. He was also formerly boss at Eldon Insurance Services.

Growth

Lee commented: “I’ve watched First Central’s growth over the past few years with interest and am excited to be joining the Group as it looks to take the next step in its journey. First Central is in an enviable position.

“Both its size and bespoke technology enable it to adapt with agility to changing market conditions and ensure it can maximise opportunities created. This is really inspiring and provides a great backdrop for future profitable, sustainable growth. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to build upon the success of the business.”

Lee formally took up the position on 25 March 2019.

Team

In addition to Lee’s appointment the business has also promoted two staff members to directors.

Jo McGowan has stepped into the role of HR director and Zuzana Clark is now operations director. Both are newly created roles and they will join the subsidiary boards of First Central Services UK and 1ST Central Law respectively.

First Central chairman, Mike Leonard, added: “Michael brings a wealth of experience, not only in the UK motor insurance market, but also in growing significantly, and broadening, a customer base.

“He has a proven track record of delivering strategic success and driving business growth, as well as considerable experience within the industry. We are thrilled to welcome Michael to First Central.”

