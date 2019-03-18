Broker distribution could be powerful for us, says Neos’ Matt Poll

Connected home provider is working with Aviva to create a home proposition for brokers, following the insurer taking majority stake in the InsurTech start-up.

Neos chief executive officer Matt Poll has stated that the InsurTech start-up is working with Aviva on a potential broker solution for the home insurance market.

Aviva took a majority stake in the connected home provider in November last year, after previously leading a £5m investment round in the start-up.

Poll told Insurance Age that the timings for the broker proposition were still to be confirmed, but he was hopeful that the start-up would be able to begin testing it with a few select brokers later this year.

“We’re conscious that broker distribution could be quite powerful for us,” he stated.

Neos is also set to expand internationally and launch a broker-driven product outside of the UK.

“We’ll be watching that and using some of the learnings there to push that into the UK, recognising the UK broker market is probably the most advanced in the world,” Poll continued.

Strategy

He further noted that it is “business as usual” at the firm following the deal with Aviva, adding: “It has given us the financial backing to really start accelerating our plans which is great. Aviva are very bought into the connected strategy.”

He highlighted that Neos is still an independent company and explained that it was now looking to push into the SME sector.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker was previously one of Neos’ investors, but Poll confirmed that the Match of the Day host is one of the shareholders who sold their stakes to Aviva.

Engagement

According to Poll, he is beginning to see more take up in the connected home insurance space.

He added that while Neos provides claims prevention, the proposition is more about creating customer engagement and provide value for money.

“People interact with us on our app at least once a day on average and they feel they’re getting something in their hands,” the CEO noted.

He advised brokers to focus on digital distribution to meet changing customer behaviour and stated that new technologies could help them drive engagement and interaction in different ways.

“The world of the broker is less face-to-face now and less relationship built,” Poll continued.

“But I have no concerns that brokers will continue to flourish because they always have done.

“They tend to be more innovative and entrepreneurial and can move quicker than the large incumbent insurers and they’re also closer to the customers.”

Amazon

Looking at InsurTech more widely, Poll stated that while start-ups used to come into the market wanting to sell direct to consumers, they are now more focused on partnering with traditional insurers and brokers.

“The reality is people have recognised the challenge and how difficult that is, particularly with the capital involved in doing that successfully,” he added.

Poll explained that he does not expect an “Uber moment” in insurance, but added that it was possible that one of the tech giants including Amazon or Google would come in with a disruptive model because they already have the scale.

But he also believed that while distribution models are continuing to change, the core insurance model will stay the same and that incumbents will remain involved if Amazon does decide to move into the sector.

Poll concluded: “To set up a new insurer from scratch is not the greatest use of capital in today’s market and traditionally tech companies have shied away from regulated industries for obvious reasons.

“There’s a reason why insurance has stayed pretty stagnant for the last 50 years.”

