AI anti-fraud measures receive Government backing

The Government has earmarked £13m to develop professional services in the UK as it looks to tackle £3bn cost of insurance fraud.

A project to develop breakthrough artificial intelligence technology for the anti-fraud sector is one of a number of new projects set to receive funding to enable the UK accountancy, insurance and legal services industries to transform how they operate.

The artificial intelligence software, being developed by Intelligent Voice, Strenuus and the University of East London will combine AI and voice recognition technology to detect and interpret emotion and linguistics to assess the credibility of insurance claims.

Costs

According to the Government, insurance fraud cost the UK £3bn in 2017, equating to £10,400 per fraudulent claim, and costing consumers an extra £50 per policy.

The project is one of 40 backed by £13m in Government investment to support collaborative industry and research projects to develop the next generation of professional services.

Other examples include:

an online “bot” which will use artificial intelligence to provide quick answers to legal questions online

an analysis tool which looks at images collected by drones to assess flood-damaged areas, using a 3D image recognition system to evaluate flood extent and depth alongside impacts on buildings and infrastructure to help with insurance claim assessments

artificial intelligence software that will analyse accounting data and suggest ways for businesses to cut expenditure, suggesting new deals on gas, water and electricity bills

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Artificial intelligence and data are transforming industries across the world. We are combining our unique heritage in AI with our world beating professional services to put the UK at the forefront of these cutting-edge technologies and their application.”

Strategy

He continued: “We want to ensure businesses and consumers benefit from the application of AI - from providing quicker access to legal advice for customers, to tackling fraudulent insurance claims, these projects illustrate our modern industrial strategy in action.

“We’re investing record levels in research and development so that every part of the UK can benefit from the industries and high-skilled jobs of the future.”

The projects announced last week back innovation in the accountancy, insurance and legal services and are part of the Next Generation Services Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund. This is a £20m fund, administered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), to support the development and adoption of AI and Data technologies aimed at transforming the UK’s services industries.

