Video: The insurance opportunities in technology

  • Insurance Age staff
Principal underwriter, cyber, property and casualty, Stephen Wares, at MS Amlin outlines how the tech market is developing.

Wares discusses how brokers can make the most of the swiftly growing tech space in the UK and details how exposures have changed as he talks to Insurance Age editor, Siân Barton. 

