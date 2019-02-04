Chubb targets media industry

Insurer focuses on mid market and multinational clients.

Chubb has launched a media industry practice for the UK and Ireland.

The insurer detailed that the new offering is aimed at mid market and multinational businesses.

It listed the target audience as companies working in advertising, public relations, brand development and publishing – including newspapers and magazines – as well as film, TV and radio broadcasting.

Cover is available for media liability, cyber, property and casualty as well as personal accident and travel.

Specialists

The provider stated that the proposition brought together specialist capabilities in underwriting, claims management and multinational servicing.

It also highlighted services including a free legal advice helpline staffed by senior media lawyers.

According to the firm the action came after feedback from key broker partners and the new practice will be able to tap into its property and casualty specialisms.

Karen Strong, head of industry practices will be responsible for the unit with the bespoke underwriting team being led by Siân Rolfe, UK and Ireland media manager.

Commitment

Sara Mitchell, head of middle market division, UK and Ireland, Chubb said: “The launch of our new media industry practice demonstrates our commitment to further develop this area of our business and to ensure that we build upon our offering.

“During 2019 we will be looking to expand the team further and to build additional capability to support our growth in this market.”

