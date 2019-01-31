FCA data shows rise in average home insurance payouts

Process piloted with 31 insurers is set to be made compulsory for all firms and most products.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that claims frequencies fell for home insurance in 2018 while average claims payouts increased.

The findings came as the regulator collated data from 31 insurers for the year ended 31 August.

The research was part of the watchdog’s pilot project, launched in 2016, into measuring value in the general insurance market.

The FCA has also opened a consultation on making all firms submit general insurance value measures data for publication and extending the scope to cover most products.

It argued that it was tackling poor value in the market and that there was no commonly available measures to assess the value for money of products.

Results

According to the latest statistics, claims frequencies dropped slightly for home from 5.3% to 5.0% and home emergency (add-ons) from 7.1% to 6.1%. The already low personal accident frequency of 0.34% went down to 0.28%.

However claims frequencies for home emergency (standalone) and key cover both rose.

Average claims payouts for home insurance increased from £3,400 to £3,500.

The FCA’s chart (see below) for claims acceptance rates showed that in 2018 almost three quarters of submissions reported rates above 90%.

And finally the FCA compared claims acceptance rates for 2017 and 2018 across home, home emergency, personal accident and key cover insurance.

The authority found that rates remained relatively stable but flagged that there was a fall in the key cover claims being accepted – from 86% to 57% – which it put down to the behaviour of one firm.

