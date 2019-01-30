FCA consults on making value data compulsory

Regulator proposing to extend pilot programme to all firms and to cover most general insurance products.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has opened a consultation on making firms submit general insurance value measures data for publication and extending the scope to cover most general insurance products.

The move comes after a pilot project was launched in 2016 following a discussion paper in 2015.

The first set of figures were revealed in 2017.

The FCA claimed the process “has had a positive impact in the market”.

In the pilot the data measured claims frequencies, acceptance rates and average pay-outs for four products.

These were home, home emergency, personal accident and key cover insurance.

Transparency

The watchdog argued it had improved transparency and awareness around product value as well as helping firms assess the value of their products and make improvements.

In the latest update the regulator highlighted again that previous work had found poor value in the general insurance market and cited the 2014 market study into add-ons.

The FCA flagged that prior to the pilot there were “no commonly available measures to assess the value for money of GI products”.

In addition it wants to bring in measures to identify where consumers are unhappy and have made a complaint as part of the claim process.

Measures

The authority underlined that the proposals would mean firms must use the data when considering whether their products offer value to their customers.

Alongside the consultation paper, the FCA also published a third annual value measures dataset, covering the period August 2017 to August 2018.