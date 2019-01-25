Quizzical Questions: 25 January 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Use our clues

The broker is based in Dublin

The businesses have also signed a 13 year agreement for motor and home insurance distribution

He took on the non executive director post late last year

Homelyfe has signed up with Freedom Brokers

The InsurTech claims to be able to offer a quote in 60 seconds