Cost of motor cover falls says ABI

Association’s Premium Tracker says that actual cost of cover dropped despite an average rise in premium paid in Q4 last year compared to Q3.

The cost of motor insurance fell in 2018, the first calendar year fall since 2014, according to the Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) latest Motor Premium Tracker published today (24 January).

According to the association, the fall came despite a rise in the average premium paid in quarter four last year over the previous quarter, in line with the seasonal trend.

The ABI figures showed:

The average price paid for motor insurance in 2018 was £477, down 1% on the previous year.

In line with the seasonal trend, the average price paid for cover in Q4 of 2018 rose slightly on the previous quarter, up by 2% to £479. However, this was the lowest Q3 to Q4 rise since 2013.

The ABI report noted: “The rise in average premiums reflected lower car sales, with insurers’ fixed costs needing to be spread across fewer motor polices.”

The AA also recently reported its own figures which showed that fully comprehensive motor premiums in Q4 2018 went up by 2.7%. However despite the three month uplift the AA measure was still down 5.9% over 12 months due to the falls in the previous quarters.

Factors

Mark Shepherd, assistant director, head of general insurance policy, ABI, said: “This annual fall is good news for millions of UK drivers after a few years of rising premiums, that reflected, in part, rising vehicle repair costs, a weaker pound, and uncertainty around the reform of personal injury compensation.

“Implementing the provisions of the Civil Liability Act will be crucial to delivering a fairer compensation system for claimants and continued competitive premiums for motorists.”

He concluded: “Despite reports suggesting premiums are going up, what we actually saw was an overall fall in the average motor premium paid in 2018, with the seasonal rise in quarter four premiums lower than normal.”

The ABI claims its Premium Tracker is the only survey which measures the price that consumers pay for their motor cover, rather than prices quoted.

