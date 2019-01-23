Key broker contacts remain in place after Ageas management changes

Provider adds roles and plans to move internal IT to Tata Consultancy Services.

An internal communications document from Ageas has revealed further organisation changes at the provider.

Insurance Age revealed the first wave of the significant restructure in October last year.

The latest update came as the insurer confirmed plans to close its operations in Stoke and Port Solent in a move that will affect up to 597 people.

The document noted that chief customer officer Ant Middle is recruiting a head of commercial. The post will focus on the direct channel such as relationships with third party product providers and panel insurers rather than brokers.

Brokers

A spokesperson noted that for the broking sector Chris Dobson, broker distribution director, and his team remain with the firm reporting to Middle.

The organisation chart showing the structural changes listed a range of further developments.

Ageas is creating two roles in the claims team leadership for supplier relationship manager and TU [Tesco Underwriting] relationship lead.

The IT team also has two vacancies including for a head of data management.

And there is one position being created in the underwriting unit – a head of underwriting services – to support the team.

Consistency

The Ageas spokesperson listed the key broker facing personnel who have been kept in place in the drive for “consistency for brokers”.

In claims, they highlighted: “Robin Challand [claims director] is remaining in post and has been with the company for a long term. He will continue with brokers in the way he does now.”

Similarly in underwriting Adam Clarke leads as chief underwriting officer with Cathy Taylor, head of commercial underwriting reporting to him.

Personal lines is split across Stephen Linklater, director of underwriting for B-to-C and Glyn Hughes who is broker focused as director of underwriting B-to-B.

The spokesperson summed up: “It is about making the structure cleaner and removing the complexities we have as a business as we have grown over time.”

IT

The communication document also set out a new model for IT infrastructure and operations (I&O).

Historically I&O has been delivered with an in-house team supported by third party providers.

Ageas stated that it reviewed options including keeping the team and outsourcing.

The company is proposing, subject to contract, outsourcing I&O to Tata Consultancy Services. Ageas reported that it will now begin a TUPE consultation with affected employees.

This includes all the teams involved with providing and supporting IT equipment and datacentres, including the service desk, operators, infrastructure engineers/database administrators, iSeries technical analysts, desktop support technicians and network analysts.

Date

However the proposed transfer excludes the telephony team who will remain in-house.

Ageas is working towards a transfer date of 1 April 2019.

Insurance Age understands the since the teams deal with internal IT issues the move has no impact on brokers and that software integration from the insurer to brokers, directly or via technology companies, is unaffected and remains in place.

Difficult

Ageas UK chief executive officer Andy Watson closed the document by saying that the office closures, IT move and organisational restructure were “significant changes”.

He described the decisions as “difficult” and that he regretted the impact it will have on some people.

However he noted that the senior management team was convinced the steps were necessary to ensure the business “is not only sustainable but can also flourish in the future”.

Watson committed to supporting people through a “difficult time” and ended: “Although in any business you can never rule out further change, I can conclude by saying that there are no plans to implement in 2019 any further changes of the scale and significance that we have shared today [22 January].”

