Video: How to help your customers with terrorism risk

NMU's Nick Limb examines how the nature of terrorism has evolved and addresses the broker role in protecting clients.

Nick Limb, NMU’s executive director, talks to Insurance Age editor, Siân Barton, about how terrorist attacks have changed over the years and explains what brokers need to do to support their clients to mitigate the risks.

