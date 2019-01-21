Davies Group buys CEC sister firm TopMark Claims Solutions

Its deal with TopMark Group follows its acquisition of Direct Group’s claims function from Ardonagh Group.

Davies Group has bought Claims Equilibrium Club’s sister company TopMark Claims Solutions (TMS) for an undisclosed sum.

The move follows Davies’ acquisition of Direct Group’s claims business which it purchased from Ardonagh Group in October last year for £36m.

According to a statement, the remaining TopMark Group companies which include TopMark Adjusters, TopMark Claims Management and Claims Equilibrium Club are not affected by the deal.

TMS provides claims management services to local and central government organisations, water authorities, Lloyd’s underwriters and corporate clients.

Management

The statement noted that the change at TMS does not impact on the ownership or the quality of the service delivered by either TopMark Adjusters or CEC. Both companies have separate management teams and will continue to be led by managing director and owner Roger Topping.

Topping said: “We wish our ex-colleagues at TMS well under their new owners. We shall continue offering specialist independent loss adjusting services and still trading as TopMark Adjusters Ltd exactly as before.

“CEC is also unaffected by the sale and will continue its expansion offering market leading claims assistance products to brokers, their clients, networks and software houses.”

