Quizzical Questions: 18 January 2019

  • Insurance Age staff
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Use our clues:

It brings together aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services under a shared Toba

The organisation made 26 commitments in the document

Saffron Insurance already has a number of local hubs

The broker is based in Kinver

The product becomes part of its social welfare package

