FCA admits to concerns over private warnings as usage drops to zero

Freedom of Information request shows regulator has stopped using them.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued no private warnings in 2017 and as of Christmas Eve had not issued any in 2018, Insurance Age can reveal.

The findings were delivered in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Insurance Age.

The fact that the watchdog has not used private warnings for two years marks a shift from previous behaviour.

Censure

The regulator used to issue private warnings when it had concerns about behaviour or evidence of a rule breach but felt it was not appropriate to bring formal action for a financial penalty or public censure.

In response to the FOI an FCA spokesperson admitted it “had concerns” that its use of private warnings “was not transparent”.

The spokesperson noted: “In our Mission document, we committed to exercise our functions as transparently as possible.

“It is important that we provide appropriate information about our regulatory decisions and that we are open and accessible, both with the firms we regulate and the general public.”

They added that the FCA intended to consult on the use of private warnings as part of a review of its Enforcement Guide and the Decision Procedure and Penalties Manual.

“We aim to publish the consultation this year,” the spokesperson concluded.

Reprimand

An FOI in 2017 showed the FCA issued 18 secret warnings to brokers and one to an insurer boss from 2011 to the end of 2016.

The breakdown showed that three broker executives were reprimanded via private warning in 2015 and one more in 2016.

A private warning is a non-statutory tool which the FCA handbook describes as “a more serious form of reprimand than would usually be made in the course of ongoing supervisory correspondence”.

They make up part of a person or firm’s compliance history and carry greater weight that can influence future decisions about starting regulatory actions.

Getting multiple warnings would be viewed negatively and the FCA stated in its handbook that if it still had to take action on an issue after sending a private warning this would be “an aggregating factor” should it end up having to impose a penalty.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.