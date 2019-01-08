CFC expands cyber product

Business interruption has been added along with cover for cybercrime.

CFC has refreshed its cyber offering to cover business interruption and a variety of cybercrime activities.

According to the provider the product will protect organisations with business interruption cover that is triggered by IT system failure as well as malicious cyber events.

CFC noted that the updated policy also provides full supply chain business interruption cover, extending to events that impact the insured’s systems, the systems of their technology suppliers as well as those of non-technology suppliers where named.

Reinstatement

CFC claimed it is the only cyber insurance provider to offer this cover with unlimited reinstatements as standard.

“Cyber insurance is about much more than a data breach. The costs associated with system failure or downtime following a cyber attack, like ransomware, can be hugely detrimental to a business and shouldn’t be overlooked when purchasing a cyber insurance policy,” said James Burns, cyber product leader at CFC.

“By extending the triggers and breadth of our business interruption cover to address the real-world needs of our clients, CFC is delivering the most compelling first party cyber cover in the market.”

Cryptojacking

Additionally, CFC’s cyber insurance offering adds affirmative crime cover for a new type of cyber attack on the rise, cryptojacking, where the hacker hijacks the processing power of a victim’s computer network in order to mine cryptocurrency for their own benefit, leaving the victim to foot the bill for the increased use of bandwidth.

CFC’s new cyber policy also adds affirmative cover for the replacement of hardware.

Burns added: “Cybercrime is the single biggest driver of cyber claims that we see worldwide, with hackers using a variety of methods and attacks to steal money and data from unsuspecting businesses. Our customers need to know they’re covered no matter the threat.”

