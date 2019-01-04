Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 04 January 2019

quiz-question-mark-cards
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away

 
Need a clue?
The first deal for Stackhouse Poland in 2019 after striking five in 2018
Hughes shared his thoughts in our Insurance Rage series
It is Country & Commercial's first deal since being bought by GRP
It was the second lowest annual total since the regulator was formed
The solutions are provided in conjunction with cyber insurance cover through Lloyd’s of London
