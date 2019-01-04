Insurance Age

Insurance Rage: Ian Hughes on getting the industry off dual pricing "crack cocaine"

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Should this be the insurance industry's New Year's resolution?

Consumer Intelligence’s CEO Ian Hughes explains why nobody wants to be addicted to dual pricing and why kicking the habit makes good business sense.

Is the industry listening or will it end up being forced to go cold turkey by the regulator?

Insurance Rage

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: CONSOLIDATION

Most read

  1. Hiscox and Lloyd’s respond to 9/11 hacker reports
  2. Aston Lark keen on more private equity says Peter Blanc
  3. Stackhouse Poland buys Bespoke Medical Indemnity
  4. Broker Direct expands product set
  5. FCA fines down to £60.5m in 2018
  6. Turnover up but profit down at Caravan Guard in 2018
  7. CPP Group and DeCyber launch online security products for sports clubs

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: