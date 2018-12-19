Insurance in the firing line as CMA calls for pricing intervention to be on the agenda

Competition watchdog responds to Citizens Advice super-complaint.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has told the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to consider pricing intervention as it released the findings of its investigation into five markets named and shamed in a super-complaint by Citizens Advice.

In October Citizens Advice accused the household insurance, cash savings, mortgages, mobile phone contracts and broadband industries of overcharging loyal customers and warned again that consumers are being ripped off by existing customers being charged higher prices than new customers.

The CMA reported that it had found that vulnerable people, including the elderly and those on a low income, may be more at risk of paying the loyalty penalty.

Damaging practices

The competition watchdog said it had uncovered damaging practices by firms, including continual year on year stealth price rises; costly exit fees; time-consuming and difficult processes to cancel contracts or switch to new providers; and requiring customers to auto-renew or not giving sufficient warning their contract will be rolled over.

It claimed that nearly 12 million people in the insurance market were affected and made a number of recommendations to the regulators and government about helping to “stop loyal consumers being ripped off” across the five sectors.

These included:

Targeted price caps to protect the people worst hit by the loyalty penalty, such as the vulnerable, where needed.

Firms should be publicly held to account for charging existing customers much more; regulators should publish the size of the loyalty penalty in key markets and for each supplier on a yearly basis.

Cracking down on harmful business practices using enforcement and regulatory powers to clamp down on harmful practices that stop people getting better deals.

Setting out clearly the principles businesses across all markets should follow, such as people being able to leave a contract as easily as they enter it.

The CMA will also be looking at whether consumer law should also be reinforced.

Pricing intervention

The FCA opened its own market study on 31 October on dual pricing in the home and motor markets.

On the insurance industry the CMA highlighted that there was evidence of firms continually raising prices.

“The FCA must look closely at these pricing practices in its current market study and take action to prevent people being exploited by firms,” it urged.

And warned: “This should include considering pricing interventions.”

The organisation noted urgent action is required and underlined that if sufficient progress is not made it may take further action.

Ripped off

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA said: “Our work has uncovered a range of problems which leave people feeling ripped off, let down and frustrated.

“They shouldn’t have to be constantly ‘on guard’, spending hours searching for or negotiating a good deal, to avoid being trapped into bad value contracts or falling victim to stealth price rises.”

Adding: “Millions of loyal or vulnerable customers are being taken advantage of each year by firms – and end up paying much more than they should do.

“This must come to an end.”

