L&G Insurance appoints Ali Crossley as managing director, partnerships

She joins from Junction to replace Mark Holweger.

Legal & General (L&G) has taken Ali Crossley from BGL as the new managing director, partnerships for its insurance division, replacing Mark Holweger, who moved over to the US earlier this year.

Holweger’s departure was announced in January and he became CEO of Legal & General Insurance America in September.

Crossley will join the business on 4 March 2019 reporting to CEO of L&G Insurance Bernie Hickman.

She comes on board from having been managing director of BGL-owned Junction.

Prior to this she worked at Saga, Prudential, Barclays and Gillette.

Team

Hickman commented: “Ali brings a wealth of experience and expertise in developing commercial partnerships which will further enhance and help position Legal & General as the number one partner of choice.”

Crossley said: “We have new entrants and established players thinking very hard about how to optimise customer experience right across the value chain. Legal & General is the leader in its fields for good reason and has a great reputation for delivering long standing, mutually beneficial partnerships.

“I am honoured to be joining such an impressive, dedicated and collaborative team.”

