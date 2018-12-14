Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 14 December 2018

quiz-question-mark-cards
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away
 

Need a clue?

Mark Monk has joined Gauntlet as an appointed representative and the office will be known as Gauntlet Hallmark.

It is the fifth deal of the year for the broker.

The product is targeted at mid-market residential and retail property portfolios.

Broker Network members were “very surprised” at the departure of CEO Andy Fairchild.

The business will trade as a managing general agent and has been backed by Munich Re Digital Partners.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: DUAL PRICING

Most read

  1. L&G's general insurance up for sale - report
  2. Members surprised at Fairchild’s Broker Network exit
  3. InsurTech: Meet the tech insiders
  4. MGA Fiducia and Hiscox sever marine cargo ties
  5. US and UK agree post-Brexit insurance trade deal
  6. Mixed feelings from brokers on Aviva's subscription product
  7. Andy Fairchild exits Broker Network

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: