Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
Ida Axling and Siân Barton take a look at this week’s headlines.

The Insurance Age editor and news editor explore the top five most read stories over the last working week.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Top five stories in the week commencing 26 November 2018:

1) Unrated Danish insurer goes into liquidation

2) Zurich takes David Martin from Allianz

3) AmTrust pulls out of UK liability market

4) Majority of brokers suffer from work-related stress

5) RSA appoints leader for troubled specialty and wholesale business

Most read

  1. Unrated Danish insurer goes into liquidation
  2. AmTrust pulls out of UK liability market
  3. Zurich takes David Martin from Allianz
  4. Ageas in partial withdrawal from travel
  5. FCA cancels broking firm's authorisation
  6. Miles Smith backers buy The Underwriting Exchange and LIME
  7. Yutree makes first ever acquisition

