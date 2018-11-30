Chubb launches terrorism risk management tool

The product is designed to help customers understand their terrorism risk and will be distributed via brokers.

Global insurer Chubb has launched a new terrorism related product aimed at multinational companies and large middle market businesses.



Available via brokers, the new offering, Terrorism Risk Evaluation Services, combines the insurer’s expertise in terrorism and political violence underwriting, risk engineering, global security, catastrophe modelling and digital capability.



According to the provider, the tool was created following feedback from corporate clients who sought to evaluate and improve their understanding of terrorism and political violence-related risk exposures for their operation centres globally.



Service

The insurer detailed that the product sees a Chubb specialist analysing and assessing the locations the customer operates in.



A bespoke report is then presented to the client explaining the results of the survey and outlining recommendations to reduce potential security breaches.



The service also includes a newly-enhanced bespoke global catastrophe modelling and data analytics services, to help clients understand and better navigate risk landscape uncertainty.



Continuity

“The threat of terrorism and political violence around the world is an issue which companies need to consider both for the safety of their employees and customers and, also, to ensure business continuity wherever possible,” said Piers Gregory, Chubb’s head of terrorism and political violence.



“Chubb’s multinational customers use facilities in many different countries and the expert insights and analysis provided by our new Terrorism Risk Evaluation Services can help provide them with an accurate assessment of the risk exposures of their buildings and other premises, wherever they might be.”



